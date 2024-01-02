iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 814,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 336,978 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

