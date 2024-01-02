iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.60

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 683658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after buying an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

