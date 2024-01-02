iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 537,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 173,000 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $41.51.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

