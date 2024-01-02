iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

