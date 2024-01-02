iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 3.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $32,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after acquiring an additional 560,296,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after acquiring an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 97,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,982. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.