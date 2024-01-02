iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.