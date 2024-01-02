iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. 3,639,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

