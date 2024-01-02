iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 5,170,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

