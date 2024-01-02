iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.55

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1202318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 402,513 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.