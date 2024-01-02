iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.55

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1202318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $6,283,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 402,513 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.