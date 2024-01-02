iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.