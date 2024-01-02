iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 245,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the previous session’s volume of 31,258 shares.The stock last traded at $435.65 and had previously closed at $448.18.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.60 and a 200 day moving average of $402.45.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.