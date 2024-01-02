iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 245,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the previous session’s volume of 31,258 shares.The stock last traded at $435.65 and had previously closed at $448.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.60 and a 200 day moving average of $402.45.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

