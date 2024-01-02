iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $402.06

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $402.06 and last traded at $394.55, with a volume of 958903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.64.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.54.
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
