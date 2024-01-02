iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $402.06

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $402.06 and last traded at $394.55, with a volume of 958903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.64.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.54.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

