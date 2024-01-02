iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.59

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 1721601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

