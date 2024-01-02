iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 536,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 202,670 shares.The stock last traded at $66.19 and had previously closed at $68.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

