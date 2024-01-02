iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 607,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 441,808 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.60.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at $203,327,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after buying an additional 195,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at $25,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at $28,711,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $27,311,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

