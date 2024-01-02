iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 643,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 265,900 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

