iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 529,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 176,211 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $358,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

