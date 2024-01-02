iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.13

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.13 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 36718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 144.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.