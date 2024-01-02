iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.84

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 1982616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

