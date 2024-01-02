iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.93

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 308205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $873,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 246,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 132,930 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

