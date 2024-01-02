iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

