iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.