iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.21

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.21 and last traded at $95.29, with a volume of 817328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.