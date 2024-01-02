iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 120,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 606,391 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

