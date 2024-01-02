iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Increased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 9,477,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,601,574. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

