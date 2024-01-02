iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.64

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 4229098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

