iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.19

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1163954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
