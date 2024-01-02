iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.55

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.55 and last traded at $100.46, with a volume of 307227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.