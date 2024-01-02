iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.74

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 2839141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 358,037 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

