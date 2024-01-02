iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Trimmed by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

