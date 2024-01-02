iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.23

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 72123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 279.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

