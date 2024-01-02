iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.23

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 72123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 279.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.