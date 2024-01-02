iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.38

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.38 and last traded at $78.33, with a volume of 2488423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

