iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.70

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.70 and last traded at $154.01, with a volume of 718749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.89.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

