iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.36

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.36 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 1069942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $337,131,000.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

