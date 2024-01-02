iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.86

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 81120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $840.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

