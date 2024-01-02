iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.84

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.28, with a volume of 370084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

