iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 376,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 216,360 shares.The stock last traded at $132.20 and had previously closed at $133.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

