iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. 1,142,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.