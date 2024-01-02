iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

