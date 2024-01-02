iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.92

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 60337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $960,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

