iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

