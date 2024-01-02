iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $63,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.61. 771,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.