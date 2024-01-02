iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,234,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,473 shares.The stock last traded at $165.93 and had previously closed at $165.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

