iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

