iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

