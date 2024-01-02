iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,632,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

