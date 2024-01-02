iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.90. 163,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.