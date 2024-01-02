iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

