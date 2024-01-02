iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.61

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 65118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 350.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

