iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 755,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

